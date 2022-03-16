White Paper: Turning Your Fleet Green Isn’t Just About Electrification

  • ITVI.USA
    14,026.650
    -77.340
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.910
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.560
    -0.130
    -0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,020.860
    -80.180
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.070
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.480
    -0.190
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.600
    -0.020
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.560
    -0.030
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.160
    -4.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -3.000
    -2.4%
Going green isn’t just about electrification. It starts with smaller, more practical steps you can take today. Our practical guide includes both short-term strategies, like making your trucks more aerodynamic; and long-term strategies, like evaluating new energy and drive train technology.

Benefits of a cleaner fleet:

  • Reduced organizational carbon footprint
  • Decreased fuel consumption and costs
  • Reduced collisions and improved road safety
  • Reduce operating costs
  • Lower maintenance costs
  • Improved driver retention

