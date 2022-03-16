Sponsored InsightsWhite Papers
White Paper: Turning Your Fleet Green Isn’t Just About Electrification
Learn Practical Steps to Build a Green Fleet
Going green isn’t just about electrification. It starts with smaller, more practical steps you can take today. Our practical guide includes both short-term strategies, like making your trucks more aerodynamic; and long-term strategies, like evaluating new energy and drive train technology.
Benefits of a cleaner fleet:
- Reduced organizational carbon footprint
- Decreased fuel consumption and costs
- Reduced collisions and improved road safety
- Reduce operating costs
- Lower maintenance costs
- Improved driver retention
