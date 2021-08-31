White Paper: Uncovering the Advantages of an Outsourced Fleet

There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to a fleet – equipment, route scheduling, engineering, drivers, lanes, data, and liability, just to name a few. Transportation is also not a core competency for many companies. Likewise, advances in technology and industry challenges such as labor shortages, squeezed capacity, and escalating freight rates make operating, maintaining, and managing a fleet increasingly complex. In this report, learn how outsourcing your fleet can benefit your company.