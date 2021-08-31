  • ITVI.USA
    16,159.600
    71.840
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.830
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.730
    0.250
    1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,156.080
    74.960
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
White Papers

White Paper: Uncovering the Advantages of an Outsourced Fleet

Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Less than a minute

There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to a fleet – equipment, route scheduling, engineering, drivers, lanes, data, and liability, just to name a few. Transportation is also not a core competency for many companies. Likewise, advances in technology and industry challenges such as labor shortages, squeezed capacity, and escalating freight rates make operating, maintaining, and managing a fleet increasingly complex. In this report, learn how outsourcing your fleet can benefit your company.

