The cold chain goes airborne: A new era of expedited, temperature-controlled logistics

Air cargo has emerged as a linchpin of the cold chain, carrying the weight of high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-critical goods with precision and urgency. The evolving landscape is driven not only by carriers like American Airlines expanding services like ExpediteTC, but also by a rising group of logistics companies bridging gaps across pharmaceuticals, perishables, and emergencies.

Because cold chain is more time sensitive, there can’t be delays. Expertise in time-critical air cargo charters, whether delivering vital pharmaceuticals or spare parts to keep production running, brings unmatched flexibility and speed to complex logistics needs.

Meanwhile, in emergency scenarios, the capacity to respond rapidly with flights for humanitarian relief or essential medical supplies reinforces air charter as more than a luxury; it’s often a necessity.

At the same time, third-party logistics companies are scaling temperature-controlled capabilities to meet explosive demand. The demand is both year-round and seasonal. For example, the surges that accompany Mother’s Day, when nearly 70 percent of all florals are shipped over a compressed period. Seamless integration of cold storage, air transit, and ground delivery ensures flowers remain fresh from far-off fields to retail vases.