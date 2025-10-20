Why New Jersey’s cold storage surge matters for logistics

When SciSafe announced the expansion of its biorepository network with a new facility in East Brunswick, it marked more than another win for the state’s thriving life sciences sector; it spotlighted New Jersey’s growing role as a cold storage powerhouse.

The facility, which adds five million cubic feet of capacity and hundreds of new cryogenic and ultra-low freezers, acknowledges the increasing demand for temperature-controlled storage driven by biopharma innovation, healthcare logistics, and proximity to one of the nation’s busiest transportation corridors.

For SciSafe, the decision to expand in New Jersey was strategic. The new site offers same-day cold chain fulfillment and sits close to I-95 and Newark Liberty International Airport, allowing for rapid and compliant movement of sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals.

The facility’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant infrastructure, advanced inventory visibility systems, and rigorous temperature monitoring protocols position it to support cutting-edge therapies like cell and gene treatments. Sectors that depend on storage precision measured in fractions of a degree.