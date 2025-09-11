Why Phononic’s move could save billions in wasted goods

Phononic, a leader in solid-state cooling technologies, has taken a step toward transforming cold chain logistics by signing an exclusive licensing agreement with Peltier Technology, Inc. The deal transfers the commercial management of Phononic’s Active Cooling Solutions (ACS) platform to Peltier, a start-up led by Hanson Li that is aiming to overhaul temperature-sensitive logistics from grocery store shelves to fulfillment centers and vaccine distribution networks.

The cold chain is long overdue for innovation and development. Even as global investments balloon into the tens of billions annually, inefficiencies persist: damaging losses of food, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines remain rampant, with estimates suggesting that 20% of food and drugs and as much as 50% of vaccines are wasted each year.

Phononic’s ACS platform, comprised of IoT-enabled refrigeration/freezer units, portable cooling totes, docking stations, and modular designs for logistics and last-mile delivery, was built to plug those gaps.

Its potential stretches from enabling grocers to unlock new refrigerated display capacity to helping e-commerce and third‐party logistics providers scale multi-temperature warehouse solutions that protect temperature integrity throughout.