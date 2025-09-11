Why Phononic’s move could save billions in wasted goods

Phononic, a leader in solid-state cooling technologies, has taken a step toward transforming cold chain logistics by signing an exclusive licensing agreement with Peltier Technology, Inc. The deal transfers the commercial management of Phononic’s Active Cooling Solutions (ACS) platform to Peltier, a start-up led by Hanson Li that is aiming to overhaul temperature-sensitive logistics from grocery store shelves to fulfillment centers and vaccine distribution networks.
The cold chain is long overdue for innovation and development. Even as global investments balloon into the tens of billions annually, inefficiencies persist: damaging losses of food, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines remain rampant, with estimates suggesting that 20% of food and drugs and as much as 50% of vaccines are wasted each year.
Phononic’s ACS platform, comprised of IoT-enabled refrigeration/freezer units, portable cooling totes, docking stations, and modular designs for logistics and last-mile delivery, was built to plug those gaps.
Its potential stretches from enabling grocers to unlock new refrigerated display capacity to helping e-commerce and third‐party logistics providers scale multi-temperature warehouse solutions that protect temperature integrity throughout.
Under the licensing agreement, Peltier brings a strong engineering team, supply chain expertise, and customer network. Its ambition is to embed solid-state cooling into vulnerable points in the existing cold chain, patching up the weak links rather than reinventing the wheel.
For Phononic, this represents a shift in strategy: while continuing to push its datacenter cooling and AI infrastructure roadmap, the company can now lean on Peltier to take the ACS platform to market more aggressively in cold chain sectors.
Both companies see sustainability and reliability at the core of their approach. Rather than relying on traditional compressor-based refrigeration, solid-state and modular cooling promise lower maintenance, fewer moving parts, and a reduced environmental footprint.
The licensing deal is also a signal: Phononic acknowledges that specialized players like Peltier, who live and breathe cold chain complexity, may be better positioned to execute rapid deployment and customization across the fragmented supply and logistics landscape.
This agreement brings about a potential turning point. As pressures mount, on grocery retailers to reduce food spoilage, on healthcare systems to preserve drug efficacy, on e-commerce platforms to promise freshness, ACS under Peltier’s stewardship could redefine expectations of what “cold” means in transit. The cold chain may finally begin to thaw the losses that have long gone unchecked.