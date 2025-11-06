Why shippers are consolidating their tech stack for long-term growth

Following the pandemic-era logistics boom, shippers found themselves drowning in technology. The rush to digitize supply chains brought an explosion of new tools, each claiming to solve a critical problem, from delivery visibility to customer communication. However, as many soon learned, having more platforms didn’t always mean greater efficiency. Instead, it exacerbated common problems of complexity, fragmented data, redundant systems, and silos that slowed down the very networks they were meant to optimize.

Now, the tide is turning. A growing number of shippers are taking a hard look at their logistics tech stacks and finding that less can, in fact, be more. The next phase of FreightTech isn’t about adding tools; it’s about integrating intelligence.

“We’re seeing customers consolidate and deprecate other platforms once they get the right solution,” says Bill Catania, founder and CEO of OneRail, the Orlando-based delivery orchestration platform. “In some cases, we’ve seen as many as four systems replaced.”

This movement toward platform consolidation marks a major inflection point for the logistics industry. As costs rise and margins tighten, shippers are recognizing that a fragmented tech stack drives inefficiency.