Why ‘Vibecoding’ a TMS is a Recipe for Disaster in Logistics

Building a robust Transportation Management System (TMS) isn’t a side project. Alyssa Norcross, Group Product Manager at Revenova, breaks down why relying on “vibecoding” for complex logistics operations is a flawed approach. She emphasizes the critical need for enterprise-grade solutions built on solid infrastructure like Salesforce, highlighting the importance of depth, integrations, security, and scalability. Discover how Revenova leverages AI for both customer-facing solutions and internal operations to drive efficiency and informed decision-making.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now