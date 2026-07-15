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Why ‘Vibecoding’ a TMS is a Recipe for Disaster in Logistics

FreightWaves Staff
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Building a robust Transportation Management System (TMS) isn’t a side project. Alyssa Norcross, Group Product Manager at Revenova, breaks down why relying on “vibecoding” for complex logistics operations is a flawed approach. She emphasizes the critical need for enterprise-grade solutions built on solid infrastructure like Salesforce, highlighting the importance of depth, integrations, security, and scalability. Discover how Revenova leverages AI for both customer-facing solutions and internal operations to drive efficiency and informed decision-making.

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FreightWaves Staff