NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Will antitrust legislation be the end of ocean alliances?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the latest supply chain impacts from the Ukrainian conflict; what war means for CHB; can autonomous fleets run 20 hours a day; Uber Freight’s unique take on driver shortages; and trucking companies partner on driver health.

With special guests Bill Driegert, head of operations and co-founder at Uber Freight; Tom Kroswek, vice president of strategy and business development at Locomation; Dr. Mark Manera, founder of The Trucking Fitness Co.; and Matt Haffner, vice president of customs brokerage at OEC Group.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

