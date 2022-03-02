Will antitrust legislation be the end of ocean alliances?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the latest supply chain impacts from the Ukrainian conflict; what war means for CHB; can autonomous fleets run 20 hours a day; Uber Freight’s unique take on driver shortages; and trucking companies partner on driver health.

With special guests Bill Driegert, head of operations and co-founder at Uber Freight; Tom Kroswek, vice president of strategy and business development at Locomation; Dr. Mark Manera, founder of The Trucking Fitness Co.; and Matt Haffner, vice president of customs brokerage at OEC Group.

