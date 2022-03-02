NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?
Will antitrust legislation be the end of ocean alliances?
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about the latest supply chain impacts from the Ukrainian conflict; what war means for CHB; can autonomous fleets run 20 hours a day; Uber Freight’s unique take on driver shortages; and trucking companies partner on driver health.
With special guests Bill Driegert, head of operations and co-founder at Uber Freight; Tom Kroswek, vice president of strategy and business development at Locomation; Dr. Mark Manera, founder of The Trucking Fitness Co.; and Matt Haffner, vice president of customs brokerage at OEC Group.
