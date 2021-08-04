  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Will ocean freight ruin Christmas?

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, August 4, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking to SEKO Logistics’ Brian Bourke about Christmas. Will it be ruined? Are the ocean carriers plotting to pillage Whoville? Paying ocean rates is most certainly a beast: Ship now lest your tree have the least. We’ll break down key holiday shipping dates.

Squall Strategies’ Lauren Beagen shares her insight on what the FMC may do about MCS’ suit against “collusive” carriers.

Marco’s founders Peter Spradling and Jacob Shoihet just landed $82 million in funding to help shippers finance freight from Latin America.

Covenant’s Matt McLelland is launching a new show on FreightWavesTV called “FreightFriends.” We’ll find out if he’s the Ross or the Chandler of the show.

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, August 4, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, and FreightWaves Insiders podcasts.

