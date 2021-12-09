Windy City delivery: AxleHire handles final mile for X Delivery DTC brands

AxleHire and X Delivery have joined forces to provide last-mile delivery to e-commerce customers in the Chicago area, bringing new delivery options to end consumers of some of the nation’s largest retail brands.

The new partnership, which has been operational since June in the Windy City, allows X Delivery’s customers to access AxleHire’s network of same-day and next-day delivery services. X Delivery, which provides tech-driven shipping solutions for direct-to-consumer brands, will inject client shipments into AxleHire’s Chicago facility for final-mile delivery.

“The operational excellence required in reshaping the logistics market towards asset-light providers such as X Delivery is only possible with detail-oriented, last-mile delivery partners like AxleHire,” said Paul Vinuelas, COO of X Delivery. “By partnering with AxleHire, our clients like BuiltBar, who have a strong demand in Chicago, are now able to expand their clientele with next- and same-day delivery.”

Watch: Omnichannel’s final-mile challenge

X Delivery connects high-volume shippers with multiple unused warehouses, planes, trucks, sort centers and last-mile carriers, using technology to identify unused capacity to tap into.

AxleHire offers clients 99% on-time delivery rates as well as real-time tracking and SMS communications to provide visibility over the last mile. The company’s in-house technology utilizes algorithms to optimize delivery routes based on variable demand, delivering more packages with fewer vehicles. Each of its sortation centers is equipped with hardware and scanning components that run on that back-end tech.

“Delivery used to rank well below product selection, website navigation and even checkout when it came to the e-commerce experience, but over the last couple of years and especially since the pandemic began, the customer delivery experience has risen to the top,” said Adam Bryant, CEO of AxleHire. “Because AxleHire and X Delivery are both asset-light, we’re able to provide a faster, more flexible service with competitive pricing.”

AxleHire currently handles several thousand parcels per week for X Delivery in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Further expansion across the U.S. is planned. The company also has facilities in the tri-state area and along the East Coast, Midwest, Southwest and West Coast.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

