Winter storm targets key freight corridors across the Southeast

A powerful winter storm is setting its sights on a wide swath of the Southeast and the lower Midwest this weekend, bringing a dangerous mix of snow, freezing rain, and ice that could significantly disrupt road travel and regional freight movement. Meteorologists say the setup is particularly concerning for southern states that are less equipped to manage prolonged winter weather, especially ice.

In the Midwest and Great Lakes, colder air already in place will support additional snow showers, creating slick road conditions and reduced visibility. Farther south, however, the greater threat is ice.

As Arctic air funnels southward at the surface, a layer of much warmer air just a few thousand feet above ground will cause falling snow to melt into rain before refreezing on contact with frozen roads, bridges, and overpasses. This classic freezing-rain setup is expected to put Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, and parts of Tennessee in the bull’s-eye as the storm evolves Saturday into Sunday.

Forecasts indicate widespread ice accumulations across parts of the Southeast, with isolated areas potentially seeing more. Exact totals cannot be predicted, as the forecast is subject to change between now and Saturday; however, some areas may see up to half an inch of ice.