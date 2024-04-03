Wisconsin, West Virginia split on capping damages in CMV accident lawsuits

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have put a $1 million cap on awards for non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, in lawsuits stemming from commercial motor vehicle accidents.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, meanwhile, has signed into law a bill capping non-economic damage awards in CMV-related accidents at $5 million.

The trucking industry has pushed to limit damages in accidents involving trucks, citing nuclear verdicts in the tens of millions of dollars that spike insurance rates or make it difficult to get motor carrier coverage at all.