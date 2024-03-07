Burning of chemicals after Ohio derailment was unnecessary, NTSB head says

There was no need to burn dangerous chemicals in rail cars in order to prevent an explosion after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2023, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday.

Under questioning by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Jennifer Homendy testified before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that temperatures in the cars had stabilized well before the burn was conducted and were too low to cause, in Vance’s words, “a runaway chemical reaction” and “an uncontrolled explosion.”

“It seems based on the data that we have that there was not a ton of reason to do the [controlled] burn, and that of course is what spread toxic chemicals all over this community and the surrounding region,” Vance said.

No one was injured in the derailment or as a result of the burn, but about 2,000 residents were temporarily evacuated, and questions about long-term health consequences linger.



