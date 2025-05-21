Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Wisconsin trucking company, affiliate brokerage file for bankruptcy

Both businesses join several sister companies in Chapter 11 filing

Caleb Revill
·
Elite Carriers hauls general freight and paper products. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A Merrill, Wisconsin, trucking company and its affiliate brokerage business have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Elite Carriers and ECI Inc. filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The businesses join three additional companies owned by Kirk Ecklund to file for bankruptcy protection: KLE Equipment Leasing, Olson Equipment Leasing and Wausau Office Space.

According to the bankruptcy filing obtained by FreightWaves, Elite Carriers owes $1 million-$10 million in liabilities to one to 49 creditors. The company has $1 million-$10 million in assets.

Likewise, ECI owes $1 million-$10 million in liabilities to one to 49 creditors and also has $1 million-$10 million in assets.

    Caleb Revill

    Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at Caleb.Revill@firecrown.com.