  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
Company earningsIntermodalLast MileLess than TruckloadModern ShipperNews

XPO beats estimates on Q4 earnings per share

Company posts single-digit rise in operating income, weak operating ratio for LTL

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, February 8, 2022
2 minutes read
XPO has work to do on LTL operating ratio (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

XPO Logistics Inc. reported late Tuesday $1.34 cents in fourth-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share, beating analysts’ median estimates by 35 cents.

On an adjusted basis and without the impact of dilution, XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) per-share earnings came in at $1.08 cents, which still topped the 99 cents per share that analysts polled by Barchart estimated.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company posted fourth-quarter operating income of $174 million, compared with $153 million in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by $34 million to $323 million.

In its first full-year guidance as the reconstituted XPO after spinning off its logistics arm, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO), last August, XPO expects adjusted EBITDA to come in between $1.36 billion and $1.4 billion for 2022. It also guided for full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share to between $5 and $5.45 per share.

XPO’s North American LTL segment generated $137 million in fourth-quarter operating income, roughly flat from 2020 levels. Revenue rose to $1 billion from $916 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose $8 million to $210 million, though the 2021 results include a $35 million gain on the sale of real estate. 

The segment’s fourth-quarter adjusted operating ratio, excluding the real estate sale profit, was 87.5%, XPO said. Operating ratio is the measure of revenues over expenses, and is the key metric of LTL profitability. The North American LTL business, which accounts for two-thirds of the company’s profits, has been under scrutiny since it reported a worse-than-expected adjusted operating ratio of 84% in the third quarter. 

XPO still expects the segment to generate at least $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2022, a pledge that XPO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs made several years ago.

In a statement accompanying the results, Jacobs said the segment’s operating ratio “bottomed out” in October after the company implemented a five-step action plan to improve network flow, pull forward a scheduled January 2022 general rate increase into November, and impose accessorial charges for detained trailers, oversized freight and special handling, among others. XPO expects the segment’s year-over-year adjusted operating ratio to show year-over-year improvement by mid-2022, Jacobs said.

XPO continues a search for a permanent head of its LTL business. Mario Harik, XPO’s longtime chief information officer, has been serving as interim head for months.

XPO’s truck brokerage segment posted a 36% fourth-quarter year-over-year gain in gross revenue to $846 million. Net revenue, defined as gross revenue minus the cost of transportation and services, rose 10% to $128 million. The combined brokerage, final-mile and intermodal businesses generated revenue of $2.41 billion, up about 6% year-over-year.

XPO’s share price has had a rough ride since the company began trading on Aug. 2 without its logistics operations. Shares that traded at around $90 at the time closed Tuesday at $64.34 a share. Shares moved fractionally higher in after-hours trading.

were trading at just under $64 just before Tuesday’s market close. Shares of XPO and GXO fell sharply in early December after a government filing revealed that Jacobs had executed sales of 3.2 million shares in each. The sales, which the company said were triggered under a previously executed plan put in place after the GXO spinoff, equaled a 20% share held by Jacobs in each company.

Jacobs, who also serves as GXO’s chairman, still owns about 12.3 million shares in each.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO (No. 8).

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO Logistics (No. 8).

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.