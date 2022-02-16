You down with CPG?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from CPG day at Global Supply Chain Week.

Doug Waggoner, CEO at Echo is talking tech and the freight outlook for ‘22.

Jordan Lawrence, Director, Logistics Strategy & Head of the Flexe Institute at Flexe discusses logistics capacity constraints. Are they here to stay?

Christopher Thornycroft, Senior VP of Carrier Operations at Redwood Logistics helps us navigate our way through the capacity maze.

David Stone, Senior Director Transportation Management at Ryder System talks about automated pricing. Is it all hype?

Christian Lee, CFO at Transfix discusses record earnings and advancing sustainability.

