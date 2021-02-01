YRC next-day regional service expands in mid-Atlantic

Less-than-truckload carrier YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) announced Monday the further expansion of YRC Freight’s regional next-day service. The service will now be offered out of 13 terminals throughout the mid-Atlantic.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based carrier said the service will run out of selected terminals throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. Richmond, Virginia, will be the hub for the region.

“Through Regional Next-Day service, we’ve enhanced operations to offer what customers want most — faster transit times and lower costs,” said Chief Network Officer Scott Ware. “We’re excited to continue streamlining and optimizing operations for the benefit of our customers, as we continue building an unmatched super-regional network.”

The next-day expansion is part of the company’s overhaul, which has streamlined leadership, sales, technology and its five operating companies into one company on the same network with one point of contact.

The turnaround has also been aided by a $700 million Treasury loan, $400 million of which has been slated for replacement of the company’s older fleet.

In August, the carrier announced a similar expansion throughout the mid-South and Texas, adding more two-day lanes in the region.

“YRC Freight’s superior Regional Next-Day Service offers our customers lower costs by handling less inventory, faster transit times and more streamlined supply chains, as well as fewer damages from less freight handling,” said Chief Commercial Officer Jason Bergman. “We remain obsessive about providing safe, fast, reliable and high-quality service to our customers. And this is backed by our greater on-time performance where we offer Regional Next-Day.”

The press release said the company was currently performing in line with or better than the industry’s best-run fleets with 99% on-time metrics and a 0.13% claims ratio.

