NALC: Arbitrator Nolan issues award, sets terms of the 2023-2026 National Agreement

3.24.2025 – NALC reports: “Arbitrator Nolan awarded general wage increases of 1.3 percent in November 2023 (paid retroactively), 1.4 percent in November 2024 (paid retroactively), and 1.5 percent in November 2025. These increases exceed the general wage increase pattern established in collective-bargaining agreements between the Postal Service and the other postal unions in the previous round of collective bargaining. The award also provides for the payment of six COLAs to career letter carriers using the formula that has been included in Article 9.3 for many years. That proportional COLA provides all career carriers equal protection against inflation. Four of these COLAs, totaling $2,725 per year at Step P, will be paid retroactively pursuant to Article 9.3.” – Comments