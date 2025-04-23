Postal News
4/04/25
Crested Butte’s 4,000 residents could lose their post office amid federal government upheaval
USPS Board of Governors Retains Egon Zehnder to Lead Search for 76th Postmaster General
Trump revokes duty-free access for Chinese e-commerce shipments
Bipartisan Senate Group Backs Keeping USPS as Independent Entity
3/31/25
Bipartisan Senate group takes stand against Postal Service Privatization
Map shows where mail delivery will be slower after April changes
Rumored privatization effort would split the USPS into two parts (sell off parcel business and keep mail delivery)
USPS worker rescues resident from Yorktown Heights apartment fire
3/25/25
WSJ: Postmaster General DeJoy Steps Down Today
WP: Deputy Postmaster General Tulino will take over in the interim
Search efforts are ‘well underway’ for successor
Postal workers rally in downtown Chicago against reported plan to privatize USPS | Los Angeles | Palm Beach | Gainesville | Central Texas | Boston
3/21/25
USPS is looking to switch its call center platform to a cloud-based application (AI)
FedEx orders Boeing 777 and ATR cargo aircraft, delays MD-11 retirements
USPS ranks low among international postal services on financial flexibility
Mother Jones: What DOGE is Getting Wrong About Privatizing USPS
3/20/25
USPS workers hold day of action to warn of Trump’s ‘illegal takeover’ | W. Virginia | DFW | Waterloo | Big Rapids | Cleveland
Postal Service weighs serving as logistics partner for federal agencies
USPS chief speaks out on four changes and warns post offices could DISAPPEAR after mass delays and disruptions
3/19/25
Former postal employee pleads guilty to accepting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding trucking contracts
USPS workers recover mail from I-75 after semi-truck flips
Reddit: Your metris is a snitch. USPS Promaster and Metris vehicles now transmitting seatbelt usage data back to management
NALC: (Another) Document purporting to be from Deputy Postmaster General Tulino is fake | Fake letter | Comments
3/17/25
USPS seeks DOGE’s help on retail leases, counterfeit postage
USPS worker convicted of stealing $1.6 million in checks, then spending it on luxury hotels, gentlemen’s clubs
FreightWaves: US Postal Service invites DOGE to fix structural problems
USPS employees in New Hampshire accept agency’s early retirement incentive
USPS, NRLCA Reach Tentative Agreement
4.21.2025 – NRLCA reports: “The National Rural Letter Carriers Association and the United States Postal Service have negotiated a Tentative Agreement to cover the three-year period from May 21, 2024 to May 20, 2027. This Tentative Agreement must be ratified by a majority of the voting membership of the NRLCA to become effective. The NRLCA National Board unanimously believes the Tentative Agreement is fair and reasonable and is in the best interests of the 131,000 hardworking rural letter carriers across the country. The Tentative Agreement provides for substantial gains in wages and benefits for all classifications of rural carriers.” – WSWS: Contract does nothing to address RRECS – RuralInfo.net – Comments
NALC: Arbitrator Nolan issues award, sets terms of the 2023-2026 National Agreement
3.24.2025 – NALC reports: “Arbitrator Nolan awarded general wage increases of 1.3 percent in November 2023 (paid retroactively), 1.4 percent in November 2024 (paid retroactively), and 1.5 percent in November 2025. These increases exceed the general wage increase pattern established in collective-bargaining agreements between the Postal Service and the other postal unions in the previous round of collective bargaining. The award also provides for the payment of six COLAs to career letter carriers using the formula that has been included in Article 9.3 for many years. That proportional COLA provides all career carriers equal protection against inflation. Four of these COLAs, totaling $2,725 per year at Step P, will be paid retroactively pursuant to Article 9.3.” – Comments
FreightWaves: Postal Service weighs serving as logistics partner for federal agencies
3.20.2025 – FreightWaves Reports: “The U.S. Postal Service is examining how it can generate additional revenue by offering logistics services to other parts of the federal government, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Monday. In a letter to members of Congress, DeJoy gave more details about how Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will assist the Postal Service’s ongoing turnaround campaign aimed at improving operational efficiency and product appeal, slashing costs and growing revenue. Among the initiatives assigned to DOGE is developing a business case for leveraging existing infrastructure to help other agencies with logistics needs.”
USPS will cut workforce by 10,000 after signing deal with Elon Musk’s DOGE
3.13.2025 – CNBC reports: “U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress he signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s DOGE government reform team to provide assistance to the money-losing agency as it works to address “big problems.” – USPS head agrees to let DOGE find ‘efficiencies’ – with limits to employee data access – NALC Statement – DeJoy Letter to Congress (PDF) – CNN – Government Executive – Federal News Network – Rep. Connolly: ‘This capitulation will have catastrophic consequences’ – Comments
USPS Employee Resources
USPS
USPS Employee Service Line
1-877-477-3273 | TDD/TYY: 1-866-260-7507
PostalEASE (1); Bidding (2); Unscheduled Leave (4); Shared Services (5)
USPS National Employee Emergency Hotline: 1-888-363-7462
(enter the first 3 digits of your work location’s ZIP Code for facility and reporting information)
How to Check Your Clock Rings on Lite Blue
Postal Holidays
January 1 – New Year’s Day (Wed)
January 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. birthday (Mon)
February 17 – President’s Day (Mon)
May 26 – Memorial Day (Mon)
June 19 – Juneteenth (Thu)
July 4 – Independence Day (Fri)
September 1 – Labor Day (Mon)
October 13 – Columbus Day (Mon)
November 11 – Veterans Day (Tue)
November 27 – Thanksgiving Day (Thu)
December 25 – Christmas Day (Thu)