Postal News

4/23/25

USPS Falling Short on Processing Facility Work Hour Reduction Goals, Says Audit

USPS driver busted for DUI said she stopped for shots at a house party on her route

4/22/25

VIDEO: Florida postal worker accused of drinking on the job

Chicago: Man charged in deadly expressway shooting of beloved USPS mail carrier

New sign at Bluffton’s post office not an April Fools joke

4/21/25

Supreme Court to hear Postal Service’s appeal of Black landlord’s bias suit

4/19/25

Privatization Question Hangs Over Search for New Postmaster General

4/18/25

USPS customers left in limbo after 200 packages dumped in middle of road

4/17/25

Hazmat team responding to Springfield postal facility

USPS to Issue Army, Navy and Marine Corps Stamps for 250th Anniversaries

4/16/25

Hong Kong suspends postal service to the US after Trump’s tariff hikes

Woman accused of killing USPS worker at Harlem deli takes plea deal

4/15/25

Family in agony as USPS loses husband’s ashes again

Anti-Trump protesters planning to flood the USPS by sending letters to the White House

4/14/25

USPS Says Milan Facility Will Remain Regional Sorting Hub

4/13/25

USPS customers threaten lawsuit over sign that demands exact change when paying with cash

USPS semi truck truck caught dropping mail running red light in St. Louis

4/11/25

Leaving his stamp: Sal Oddo retiring after 47 years with the Postal Service

USPS tractor trailer catches fire on I44, “All the mail is destroyed”

4/10/25

USPS seeks letter price raise to 78 cents

Louisville USPS facilities under investigation due to mail delays

Republicans Warn Trump USPS Plan Would Raise Prices

4/09/25

The Postal Service Must Pause All Major Decisions Until a New Postmaster General is on Board

USPS IG Sees Potential for Addressing High Turnover of Postal ‘Pre-Career’ Employees

4/08/25

USPS reverses plan to relocate some Corpus Christi mail operations to San Antonio

4/07/25

USPS truck spills several crates of mail on I-40

CATO: Postal Services Going Extinct

Dozens rally in Iowa City to defend public postal service

4/06/25

OC family keeps getting shipments of Amazon dresses they never ordered

4/05/25

The Truth About Montana’s Big USPS Problems Right Now

The Truth About Montana’s Big USPS Problems Right Now

4/04/25

Crested Butte’s 4,000 residents could lose their post office amid federal government upheaval

USPS Board of Governors Retains Egon Zehnder to Lead Search for 76th Postmaster General

Trump revokes duty-free access for Chinese e-commerce shipments

Bipartisan Senate Group Backs Keeping USPS as Independent Entity

4/03/25

NALC: New Pay Rates Effective April 19th | Letter Carrier Pay Schedule: Top pay is now $80,000+ for top step!

APWU: Watchdog Report Reveals Big Banks Are Salivating Over Prospect of Postal Privatization

4/02/25

USPS changes begin Tuesday: How could your mail be affected

USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Pierce County

4/01/25

Turkeys chase mail carrier throughout his postal route

USPS to contact residents affected by mail truck fire

Oregon man convicted of shooting postal worker who waved at him on Christmas Eve

USPS Truck Catches Fire in Cabell County Parking Lot

3/31/25

Bipartisan Senate group takes stand against Postal Service Privatization

Map shows where mail delivery will be slower after April changes

Rumored privatization effort would split the USPS into two parts (sell off parcel business and keep mail delivery)

USPS worker rescues resident from Yorktown Heights apartment fire

3/30/25

Statement of APWU President Mark Dimondstein on New Executive Order Attacking Workers’ Rights

Changes are coming for your mail: Postal Service faces challenges – digital and DOGE

3/29/25

Audit uncovers deficiencies in Sacramento postal service facilities

USPS officials in Louisville say mail delays have been addressed and fixed

3/28/25

NALC statement on Executive Order limiting ballot access

3/27/25

Duncan Steps Down From Postal Service Board of Governors

Reward up to $150,000 offered in robberies targeting USPS letter carriers in San Fernando Valley

3/26/25

A look at DeJoy’s Postal Service legacy after quick departure

Three NYC postal workers accused of kidnapping and attempted rape of coworker

USPS truck gets struck under a bridge

Gutfeld: We can’t afford the US Postal Service

3/25/25

AP: The USPS has been struggling for years. Now Trump’s talking about privatizing it

After DeJoy’s exit, USPS unions wary of Trump’s shakeup

New Brighton postal worker accused of using meth before crash

3/25/25

WSJ: Postmaster General DeJoy Steps Down Today 

WP: Deputy Postmaster General Tulino will take over in the interim

Search efforts are ‘well underway’ for successor

CNN Changes Loom

Postal workers rally in downtown Chicago against reported plan to privatize USPS | Los Angeles | Palm Beach | Gainesville | Central Texas | Boston

3/23/25

Suggested DOGE cuts to USPS could impact prices and mail delivery

NALC: Fight Like Hell on Sunday, March 23rd

USPS truck catches fire in south Charlotte

Wells Fargo Is Plotting to Privatize the Post Office

3/22/25

See photos as nearly 100 Des Moines postal workers rally against USPS privatization

USPS employees jump into action to save woman from dog attack

3/21/25

USPS is looking to switch its call center platform to a cloud-based application (AI)

FedEx orders Boeing 777 and ATR cargo aircraft, delays MD-11 retirements

USPS ranks low among international postal services on financial flexibility

USPS ranks low among international postal services on financial flexibility

Mother Jones: What DOGE is Getting Wrong About Privatizing USPS

3/20/25

USPS workers hold day of action to warn of Trump’s ‘illegal takeover’ | W. Virginia | DFW | Waterloo | Big Rapids | Cleveland

Postal Service weighs serving as logistics partner for federal agencies

USPS chief speaks out on four changes and warns post offices could DISAPPEAR after mass delays and disruptions

3/19/25

Former postal employee pleads guilty to accepting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for awarding trucking contracts

USPS workers recover mail from I-75 after semi-truck flips

Reddit: Your metris is a snitch. USPS Promaster and Metris vehicles now transmitting seatbelt usage data back to management

NALC: (Another) Document purporting to be from Deputy Postmaster General Tulino is fake | Fake letter | Comments

3/18/25

Is a former Kentucky postal worker the person who invented the March Madness bracket?

Postal workers fear job cuts as USPS layoffs are announced

3/17/25

USPS seeks DOGE’s help on retail leases, counterfeit postage

USPS worker convicted of stealing $1.6 million in checks, then spending it on luxury hotels, gentlemen’s clubs

FreightWaves: US Postal Service invites DOGE to fix structural problems

USPS employees in New Hampshire accept agency’s early retirement incentive

3/16/25

Postal worker charged with pepper spraying supervisor

Watch this postal worker really ‘deliver’ on his American Idol audition

USPS truck rolls over on Arizona freeway

3/15/25

Letter carriers protest Trump’s proposal to take over the USPS

WSWS: Unions prepared to collaborate as USPS announces agreement with DOGE to slash spending

More News

Links are for informational purposes only. FreightWaves makes no determination or endorsements on the validity of information at external links.

Latest News

USPS, NRLCA Reach Tentative Agreement

4.21.2025 – NRLCA reports: “The National Rural Letter Carriers Association and the United States Postal Service have negotiated a Tentative Agreement to cover the three-year period from May 21, 2024 to May 20, 2027. This Tentative Agreement must be ratified by a majority of the voting membership of the NRLCA to become effective. The NRLCA National Board unanimously believes the Tentative Agreement is fair and reasonable and is in the best interests of the 131,000 hardworking rural letter carriers across the country. The Tentative Agreement provides for substantial gains in wages and benefits for all classifications of rural carriers.” – WSWS: Contract does nothing to address RRECS – RuralInfo.net – Comments

NALC: Arbitrator Nolan issues award, sets terms of the 2023-2026 National Agreement

3.24.2025 – NALC reports: “Arbitrator Nolan awarded general wage increases of 1.3 percent in November 2023 (paid retroactively), 1.4 percent in November 2024 (paid retroactively), and 1.5 percent in November 2025. These increases exceed the general wage increase pattern established in collective-bargaining agreements between the Postal Service and the other postal unions in the previous round of collective bargaining. The award also provides for the payment of six COLAs to career letter carriers using the formula that has been included in Article 9.3 for many years. That proportional COLA provides all career carriers equal protection against inflation. Four of these COLAs, totaling $2,725 per year at Step P, will be paid retroactively pursuant to Article 9.3.” – Comments

FreightWaves: Postal Service weighs serving as logistics partner for federal agencies

3.20.2025 – FreightWaves Reports: “The U.S. Postal Service is examining how it can generate additional revenue by offering logistics services to other parts of the federal government, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Monday. In a letter to members of Congress, DeJoy gave more details about how Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will assist the Postal Service’s ongoing turnaround campaign aimed at improving operational efficiency and product appeal, slashing costs and growing revenue. Among the initiatives assigned to DOGE is developing a business case for leveraging existing infrastructure to help other agencies with logistics needs.”

USPS will cut workforce by 10,000 after signing deal with Elon Musk’s DOGE

3.13.2025 – CNBC reports: “U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told Congress he signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s DOGE government reform team to provide assistance to the money-losing agency as it works to address “big problems.” – USPS head agrees to let DOGE find ‘efficiencies’ – with limits to employee data access – NALC Statement – DeJoy Letter to Congress (PDF) – CNN – Government Executive – Federal News Network – Rep. Connolly: ‘This capitulation will have catastrophic consequences’ – Comments

USPS Employee Resources

USPS

USPS.com

Track & Confirm

ZIP Code Lookup

Postal Forms
Employment

eReassign
USPS Employees 2020

EAP Web Site

Employee Deals

LiteBlue

USPS News Link

Admin Decisions

USPS OIG

FedDoctor.com

USPS Employee Service Line

1-877-477-3273  |  TDD/TYY: 1-866-260-7507
PostalEASE (1); Bidding (2); Unscheduled Leave (4); Shared Services (5)

USPS National Employee Emergency Hotline: 1-888-363-7462

(enter the first 3 digits of your work location’s ZIP Code for facility and reporting information)

USPS Employment Verification Number

PS Form 3971 – Request for or Notification of Absence (PDF)

How to Check Your Clock Rings on Lite Blue

Postal Holidays

January 1 – New Year’s Day (Wed)
January 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. birthday (Mon)
February 17 – President’s Day (Mon)
May 26 – Memorial Day (Mon)
June 19 – Juneteenth (Thu)
July 4 – Independence Day (Fri)
September 1 – Labor Day (Mon)
October 13 – Columbus Day (Mon)
November 11 – Veterans Day (Tue)
November 27 – Thanksgiving Day (Thu)
December 25 – Christmas Day (Thu)