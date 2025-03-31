Bipartisan Senate group takes stand against Postal Service privatization

Six U.S. senators from both parties last week sponsored a resolution opposing any move to sell the U.S. Postal Service, or key parts of it, to private sector investors, something Trump administration officials have said they are contemplating.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is leading the effort to preserve the Postal Service’s independence and service obligation to every address in America.

Standing alongside more than 100 rural letter carriers at a Capitol Hill rally earlier in the week, Peters said, “We can never let anyone privatize an essential service like the Postal Service.”

Unionized postal workers at the rally called on Congress to fight attempts to weaken or privatize the mail agency.



