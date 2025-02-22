Trump says US Postal Service transfer to Commerce Dept. under review

President Donald Trump on Friday said his next target for government downsizing and restructuring could be the U.S. Postal Service, which Americans rely on for delivery of everything from online purchases and prescription drugs to checks and election ballots.

Speaking to reporters during an event at the White House, the president acknowledged he is considering big changes for the financially strapped Postal Service, including giving the secretary of commerce authority over the independent agency.

“We want to have a post office that works well, that doesn’t lose massive amounts of money. We’re thinking about doing that. It will be a form of a merger,” Trump said in remarks broadcast on CNN.

The Washington Post on Thursday reported that the White House is getting ready to fire the postal board of governors and put the Department of Commerce in charge of the quasigovernmental agency. The union representing postal workers slammed the potential move, while some analysts, without endorsing a White House takeover, said the Postal Service is ripe for reform, as FreightWaves reported.



