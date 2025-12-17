FedEx slow to rebook pilots’ hotel rooms amid MD-11 grounding

FedEx Corp. is showing signs of strain from the mandatory grounding of its MD-11 freighter fleet during the year’s busiest shipping season as travel managers are unable to keep up with an unprecedented number of flight changes, leaving many arriving pilots without confirmed accommodations after long trips.

Hotel and ground transportation reservations are typically made weeks, or months, in advance of a trip, but FedEx (NYSE: FDX) acknowledged that the department responsible for booking those services for crew members fell behind because of an increased workload. As a result, pilots are increasingly arriving at layover cities without confirmed rooms or transportation to and from the hotel. Many are expressing frustration at having to make their own arrangements.

The peak season requires extra flying to meet demand for parcel and freight transport, but FedEx lost the use of 28 large MD-11 cargo jets in early November when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to stop operating the aircraft type following the fiery crash of a UPS freighter in Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities have yet to provide guidance on how to proceed with inspections after preliminary investigation results raised the potential of serious fatigue cracks in the aging aircraft.

FedEx scrambled to compensate for the lost MD-11 capacity by activating spare aircraft, consolidating flights and switching to larger gauge aircraft, deferring non-urgent maintenance and hiring contract carriers.