FedEx slow to rebook pilots’ hotel rooms amid MD-11 grounding

Massive schedule changes overwhelm pilot services team

Eric Kulisch
·
FedEx is relying more heavily on its fleet of Boeing 777 freighters after the U.S. government ordered operators to ground MD-11 freighters for safety inspections. (Photo: FedEx) Shutterstock/John Gress Media
Key Takeaways:

  • FedEx is experiencing significant operational strain and pilot frustration due to a backlog in booking accommodations and ground transportation, caused by the mandatory grounding of its MD-11 freighter fleet during the peak shipping season.
  • Many pilots are arriving at layover cities without confirmed reservations, forcing them to make their own arrangements, leading to concerns about rest, efficiency, and trust in the company.
  • While FedEx attributes the issues to an "unprecedented time" and increased workload, the pilots' union blames chronic understaffing at the Flight Services Desk due to corporate cost-cutting, using this as leverage in ongoing contract negotiations.
FedEx Corp. is showing signs of strain from the mandatory grounding of its MD-11 freighter fleet during the year’s busiest shipping season as travel managers are unable to keep up with an unprecedented number of flight changes, leaving many arriving pilots without confirmed accommodations after long trips.

Hotel and ground transportation reservations are typically made weeks, or months, in advance of a trip, but FedEx (NYSE: FDX) acknowledged that the department responsible for booking those services for crew members fell behind because of an increased workload. As a result, pilots are increasingly arriving at layover cities without confirmed rooms or transportation to and from the hotel. Many are expressing frustration at having to make their own arrangements. 

The peak season requires extra flying to meet demand for parcel and freight transport, but FedEx lost the use of 28 large MD-11 cargo jets in early November when the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to stop operating the aircraft type following the fiery crash of a UPS freighter in Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities have yet to provide guidance on how to proceed with inspections after preliminary investigation results raised the potential of serious fatigue cracks in the aging aircraft. 

FedEx scrambled to compensate for the lost MD-11 capacity by activating spare aircraft, consolidating flights and switching to larger gauge aircraft, deferring non-urgent maintenance and hiring contract carriers.  

“We’ve been activating robust contingency plans while remaining focused on delivering the highest standards of safety and service for our customers and team members. Providing support for our 5,000 crew members is a top priority, and we are aware that some pilots did not experience the level of assistance they usually receive as we navigated this unprecedented time,” FedEx spokesman Jonathan Lyons said in a statement to FreightWaves. “We addressed those concerns by quickly adding additional staffing and reminding our pilots of the resources that are available to them to make arrangements when needed.”

The MD-11 flight ban has resulted in unprecedented schedule revisions and additional flying for the remaining fleet, Lyons explained. In response, the Flight Services Desk is making lodging and travel changes within the actual operating month, resulting in thousands of trips being revised. FedEx quickly moved to alleviate the reservation backlog by supplementing the unit with temporary help from other teams. 

The union representing FedEx pilots, which has been locked in protracted negotiations with management over a new labor contract, said delays obtaining lodging are impacting crew rest and operational efficiency. It blames the problem on three years of corporate cost-cutting it says has caused chronic understaffing at the Flight Services Desk. The pilots argue regular trip extensions and revisions, as well as canceled flights from pilots calling out for fatigue, has a cascading effect on crew schedules and indicates FedEx needs more pilots.

“FedEx pilots are being stranded in locations around the world without the services required to operate. Services remain pending until the last minute. Revisions and extensions are treated as normal tools rather than signs of a system that can no longer carry its own weight. The company built a network that now depends on pilots to absorb these failures and removed the very protections meant to keep you safe and supported on the road,” the FedEx Master Executive Council, part of the Air Line Pilots Association, said Friday in a message to members.

Lyons denied FedEx has decreased staffing for trip services, adding that permanent positions were actually added in the first quarter of the year.

In an interview, Capt. Marty Harrington, chairman of the Master Executive Council’s Scheduling Committee, said Flight Services appears to be tightly staffed without a buffer for when operations don’t go smoothly. Now, as the internal system changes pilots’ trip pairings, accommodations are sometimes automatically kicked out of the system and the overwhelmed staff can’t make all the necessary arrangements. 

“Imagine completing a 12-hour flight only to spend an additional hour upon arrival sorting out accommodations and transportation. That’s the reality many of us are facing,” said a Boeing 777 pilot, who asked not to be named to prevent any job conflict with the company. 

It should be noted that unions in all industries often amplify problems to motivate rank-and-file solidarity or to elicit public support in hopes that will pressure a company into concessions during contract negotiations. 

FedEx pilots are empowered to use their corporate credit card to book lodging and pay for ride-sharing or taxi rides on their own when nothing has been arranged in advance. But they complain waiting on hold for a reservation clerk or the trip services desk wastes time when they are ready to rest, raises anxiety and erodes trust that the company is looking out for them, especially in a foreign country.

FedEx pilots don’t have the ability to text their office for help, a union official said. 

“There is some inconvenience, no matter the reason for the scheduling problems. It does upset a pilot’s life,” when destination arrangements aren’t ready, said Kit Darby, an aviation consultant who specializes in pilot hiring and career development. 

UPS (NYSE: UPS) operated 27 MD-11 freighter aircraft prior to the shutdown. Its pilots are not experiencing any hiccups with hotel reservations and ground transportation this peak season, said Brian Gaudet, a spokesman for the Independent Pilots Association.

FedEx reports second-quarter earnings on Thursday. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com