FedEx plugs transport hole caused by MD-11 groundings

FedEx Corp. expects minimal shipping disruption from grounding its MD-11 freighter fleet because mandated inspections can be completed relatively quickly and the carrier has already deployed alternative aircraft to compensate for the lost capacity, Chief Financial Officer John Dietrich said Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday ordered FedEx, UPS and Western Global Airlines to pause MD-11 activity following the catastrophic crash of a UPS MD-11 last week in Louisville, Kentucky, that killed 14 people. Inspections are believed to be focusing on the engines and engine mounts after the left-wing engine and pylon detached on Flight 2976 during takeoff.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) mechanics, working closely with Boeing and the FAA, will begin inspecting 25 aircraft in the operating fleet within the next few days. The express delivery and logistics giant owns 34 MD-11s, but six are inactive and three are maintained as spares, Dietrich said.

“It’s important to note that once the aircraft is inspected and released those aircraft will start to get back into the fleet on a one-off, tail-by-tail basis. It’s not like we’re waiting for the whole fleet to be inspected before concluding whether they can safely go back into service,” Dietrich said during a presentation at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago that was livestreamed.