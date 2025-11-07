Cargo airlines, shippers face mixed impact from FAA flight restrictions

Businesses using passenger aircraft for domestic freight transportation could experience some shipping delays from the Federal Aviation Administration’s order for airlines to reduce their schedules at the nation’s busiest airports starting Friday because of the government shutdown, but the impact on all-cargo carriers is expected to be minimal, according to air logistics professionals.

Freighter operators won’t be heavily exposed to flight reductions because the mandate applies to flights from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., outside the time when a lot of express cargo operations are scheduled, and exempts international flights — which are responsible for the majority of cargo movement in the United States — air cargo officials said.

The FAA order directs airlines in high-volume markets to temporarily reduce traffic by 10% across 40 domestic airports to alleviate strain on the system and maintain flying safety as air traffic controllers take sick leave or complain of being overworked during the shutdown. The government has required essential workers to report to work during the shutdown, now in its 37th day, but they are not being paid. This past weekend, there were 2,740 delays at various airports, according to the agency.

At a news conference on Wednesday, FAA Administrator Brian Bedford said 20% to 40% of controllers were not showing up for work at the top 30 airports.