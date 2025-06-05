Southwest Airlines’ $28M investment expands cargo capacity in Denver

DENVER – Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled a new cargo facility at Denver International Airport that more than doubles throughput capacity and triples the amount of cooler space for refrigerated products to support growing demand for airfreight service in the metropolitan area.

Southwest Airlines invested $28 million to build the 27,000-square-foot facility, which is now the largest in the company’s cargo network. Southwest Cargo previously shared a leased space that was less than half the size of the new facility, Brian Kilburn, vice president of cargo, provisioning and ground support equipment, said in an interview prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The facility is small by comparison to ones used by major widebody carriers like United Airlines and American Airlines but is important for the large community of freight forwarders that rely on Southwest for domestic air transport. Members of the Airforwarders Association have named Southwest the Domestic Carrier of the Year for at least 15 consecutive years because of the attention to service and reliability, and an extensive point-to-point network with thousands of daily flights.

Southwest Airlines flies Boeing 737-700, 737-800 and 737 MAX narrowbody jets.



