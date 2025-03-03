Southwest Airlines VP of cargo Wally Devereaux to retire

Southwest Airlines’ top cargo executive is leaving the company after a 33-year career that started as a customer service agent at the Dallas Love Field home base and helped cement the carrier’s strong reputation for customer service in the logistics community.

Wally Devereaux, the vice president of cargo and provisioning at Southwest, announced on LinkedIn Thursday that he will retire at the end of March. He transitioned to the cargo department 26 years ago, moved up to director of sales in 2007 and was promoted to cargo chief three years ago.

During Devereaux’s tenure, Southwest Airlines was named Domestic Airline of the Year by the Airforwarders Association for at least 15 consecutive years. Southwest is a favorite of many air forwarders for domestic air transport because of its reliability, speed, thousands of daily flights and extensive point-to-point network. In 2020, he was instrumental in the company’s launch of a new cargo tracking system that uses bar coding to confirm the onboard status of shipments and provide timely updates during the journey.

“On February 2, 1992, I got my first job out of college with Southwest Airlines as a Customer Service Agent at Dallas Love Field. A little over 33 years later I’ve decided it’s time to call it a career. I am beyond thankful for the amazing opportunities Southwest Airlines has provided me for all these years. One in particular led me to the Cargo Team in 1999 where it felt like I found my calling,” Devereaux wrote. “I have loved the business of Cargo, and I have absolutely loved being part of this incredible Team for over 25 years. I’ve also been lucky enough along the way to spend time with our Charters and Provisioning Teams which I’m incredibly thankful for as well. Thank you sincerely for the time together and the great memories!”



