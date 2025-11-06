Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
UPS restarts Louisville air hub operations for Thursday deliveries

Company tells customers to expect modest delays as it tries to function in midst of crash investigation

Eric Kulisch
·
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear looks over charred wreckage on Wednesday in the aftermath of the UPS plane crash that hit a large industrial park outside Louisville airport. (Photo: Kentucky Governor’s Office)
Key Takeaways:

  • UPS Worldport operations partially resumed for next-day air deliveries following a fatal cargo jet crash, but delivery commitments are relaxed, and the money-back guarantee is suspended due to ongoing disruptions.
  • The crash resulted in 12 identified fatalities, including all three crew members, with the NTSB actively investigating the cause after recovering flight data and voice recorders.
  • The incident has impacted not only UPS's express network but also disrupted U.S. Postal Service shipments, underscoring the critical role of the Worldport hub.
UPS night sort operations at its Worldport super hub in Louisville, Kentucky, resumed Wednesday evening to enable next-day air deliveries, but the express carrier is relaxing delivery commitments for Thursday to account for ongoing delays related to a runway closure as the investigation into the company’s deadly cargo jet crash ramps up. 

“Our goal is to begin returning the network to a normal cadence with flights arriving at destinations on Thursday morning,” UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said in an email response to FreightWaves.

Atlanta-based UPS canceled Tuesday’s overnight express shipping operation and Wednesday’s day shift, which handles deferred freight and mail, at Worldport because of the accident.

Delivery commitment times for the Next Day Air Early and UPS Worldwide Express Plus services to the U.S. will be extended by 90 minutes, UPS announced in a customer bulletin. UPS is also extending the period for when a shipment is considered on time until the end of day on the guaranteed day of delivery for UPS Next-Day Air, 2nd Day Air A.M. and UPS Worldwide Express services to commercial and residential locations in the U.S. and all other time definite air and international air services. 

The integrated parcel logistics giant also suspended its money-back guarantee for all packages shipped from or delivered to the United States until further notice.

“Contingency plans are in place to help ensure that shipments arrive at their final destinations as quickly as conditions permit,” UPS said in the bulletin. 

“UPS is committed to the safety of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. This is particularly true in Louisville, home to our airline and thousands of UPSers. Everyone in our company is deeply saddened by this horrible aircraft accident and our airline’s first duty is to recovery, aid and victim support,” the bulletin concluded.

U.S. Postal Service shipments have been disrupted by the interruption in service at UPS Worldport. UPS is the primary air cargo carrier for the USPS.

“The United States Postal Service is deeply saddened by the news of the United Parcel Service air cargo accident in Louisville. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the employees of UPS and the community of Louisville who are impacted by this tragedy. UPS is one of our trusted logistics partners,” the Postal Service said in a statement shared with FreightWaves. “We are working closely with them to assess the duration of the impact on USPS volume carried by UPS and any anticipated delays.”

Authorities late Wednesday said three more bodies have been identified, bringing the death toll to 12 victims. All three crew members were killed. Security camera footage shows the left engine on fire as Flight 2976, a UPS MD-11 converted freighter, rolled down the runway at Louisville Mohammad Ali International Airport. The engine fell off the plane, which failed to gain sufficient altitude and slammed into an industrial area just past the airport perimeter, creating a half-mile blaze. 

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and said Wednesday it had collected the cockpit flight data and voice recorders. It will take at least a week to collect all the physical evidence necessary to draw conclusions about caused the accident. 

Late Wednesday, the airport authority announced that the East runway had reopened, meaning two of the three runways are available for aircraft operations.

“We have suffered a tragic accident involving Flight 2976. We are deeply saddened and our hearts continue to be with all who have been impacted. We will keep them in our hearts as we continue our commitment to safety, care and community,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a message to UPS employees that was posted on the company’s website.

“I am incredibly grateful to our team in Louisville for their grace and professionalism. We are not alone in this moment and from the notes I’ve received from around the world, I know that solidarity and empathy are powerful forces in healing. United, we are strong,” she added. 

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com