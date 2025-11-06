UPS restarts Louisville air hub operations for Thursday deliveries

UPS night sort operations at its Worldport super hub in Louisville, Kentucky, resumed Wednesday evening to enable next-day air deliveries, but the express carrier is relaxing delivery commitments for Thursday to account for ongoing delays related to a runway closure as the investigation into the company’s deadly cargo jet crash ramps up.

“Our goal is to begin returning the network to a normal cadence with flights arriving at destinations on Thursday morning,” UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said in an email response to FreightWaves.

Atlanta-based UPS canceled Tuesday’s overnight express shipping operation and Wednesday’s day shift, which handles deferred freight and mail, at Worldport because of the accident.

Delivery commitment times for the Next Day Air Early and UPS Worldwide Express Plus services to the U.S. will be extended by 90 minutes, UPS announced in a customer bulletin. UPS is also extending the period for when a shipment is considered on time until the end of day on the guaranteed day of delivery for UPS Next-Day Air, 2nd Day Air A.M. and UPS Worldwide Express services to commercial and residential locations in the U.S. and all other time definite air and international air services.