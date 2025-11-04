UPS cargo jet crashes during takeoff from Louisville hub

(UPDATED 10:15 p.m. ET)

An MD-11 freighter aircraft operated by UPS crashed around 5:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday after departing from Louisville Mohammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a social media post.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) released a statement saying that three crew members were onboard. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said during a news conference that authorities believe there are three fatalities and 11 injuries, some of them significant. Injured people are being treated at local hospitals. The governor said the number of fatalities and injuries is expected to rise.

Louisville is the location of UPS Worldport, the express carrier’s global air hub. UPS said package sorting operations at the facility have been suspended for the night.