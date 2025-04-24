UPS inks $1.6 billion deal for Canadian health care logistics provider

UPS plans to acquire Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc., a Canada-based provider of cold chain logistics services for the health care sector, in an all-cash transaction for $1.6 billion, the company announced on Thursday.

UPS (NYSE: UPS), like global integrated shipping rivals FedEx and DHL, has targeted health care logistics as a primary area for growth because specialized storage and transport requirements for pharmaceuticals and biopharma products command high margins. The transaction comes on the heels earlier this year of UPS’ acquisition in January of Frigo-Trans and sister company BPL, which provide temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation in Europe for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, for an undisclosed amount.

UPS last year said it plans to double revenue in health care logistics to $20 billion through organic growth and acquisitions by 2026.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSX: AND) provides customized logistics, distribution and packaging services for health care manufacturers across Canada. It specializes in refrigerated air and ground transportation, dedicated transport, and last-mile delivery.



