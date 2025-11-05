Death toll in UPS cargo jet crash rises to 7

Customers could experience shipping delays this week following the crash of a large UPS freighter aircraft that experienced an undetermined catastrophic failure during takeoff at the Louisville, Kentucky, airport and smashed through an industrial district just past the West runway.

The tri-engine MD-11 cargo jet crashed around 5:15 p.m. ET, according to authorities. The widebody cargo jet was bound for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Cell phone videos posted online showed an apparent fire in the plane’s left engine as it tried to lift off.

The death toll has risen to seven individuals, Gov. Andy Breshear said in an update late Tuesday night on the X site. Eleven individuals have also been injured, some of them seriously, and are being treated at area hospitals. Authorities said they expect the death toll and injuries to rise.

UPS operates its largest global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. All package sorting operations at the Worldport facility were halted Tuesday night, likely resulting in package delays for some customers, the company said on its website.