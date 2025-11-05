Death toll in UPS cargo jet crash rises to 7

Customers could experience shipping delays this week following the crash of a large UPS freighter aircraft that experienced an undetermined catastrophic failure during takeoff at the Louisville, Kentucky, airport and smashed through an industrial district just past the West runway.
The tri-engine MD-11 cargo jet crashed around 5:15 p.m. ET, according to authorities. The widebody cargo jet was bound for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Cell phone videos posted online showed an apparent fire in the plane’s left engine as it tried to lift off.
The death toll has risen to seven individuals, Gov. Andy Breshear said in an update late Tuesday night on the X site. Eleven individuals have also been injured, some of them seriously, and are being treated at area hospitals. Authorities said they expect the death toll and injuries to rise.
UPS operates its largest global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. All package sorting operations at the Worldport facility were halted Tuesday night, likely resulting in package delays for some customers, the company said on its website.
“As a result [of the incident], scheduled delivery times for air and international packages may be affected,” UPS said.
Banks of planes arrive throughout the day at Worldport, where packages are offloaded, resorted and placed on outbound aircraft to their final destination. The busiest time of day is between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Most departures happen in the early morning hours.
UPS released a statement saying that three crew members were onboard.
The Louisville airport said on X that the airfield is closed indefinitely because of the accident.
Social media posts show the tri-engine plane erupting in flames on impact with the ground. WLKY local news helicopter video shows the plane crashed into a group of warehouses and industrial buildings beyond the runway near Grade Lane, with flames and black smoke continuing to grow as fuel catches on fire. The destruction is widespread. Among the properties that were struck were Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and Grade-A Auto Parts. A photo posted on Reddit shows a large warehouse with a major gash where the plane made impact. Grade-A Auto Parts has reported that two employees are missing and unaccounted for, Beshear said.
First responders worked into the night trying to put out the flames and search for survivors.
“We are terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville. Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone involved. UPS is committed to the safety of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. This is particularly true in Louisville, home to our airline and thousands of UPSers,” UPS said in a statement.
The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department and multiple agencies have responded to the crash. People living and working within five miles of the airport were told to shelter in place to avoid the hazardous black smoke.
The widebody cargo jet was bound for Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, the FAA said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.
Click here for more FreightWaves stories by Eric Kulisch.
RECOMMENDED READING: