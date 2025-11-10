UPS pilots mourn loss of colleagues killed in plane crash

The union that represents 3,500 UPS pilots is working to comfort the families of three colleagues lost in last’s catastrophic jet crash and provide support services to members feeling emotional strain.

“We’re just heartbroken for the families of our crew that were on the aircraft, their families and the victims that were on the ground when the aircraft impacted,” said Bob Travis, president of the International Pilots Association, in an interview.

Travis, an active pilot with 31 years of service at UPS (NYSE: UPS), said he previously flew with two of the three crew members who operated the MD-11 freighter that careened into an industrial park last Tuesday seconds after taking off from the UPS air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky.

Fourteen people were killed in the accident, including 11 people on the ground, according to the official death toll. UPS identified the pilots on board Flight 2976 as Capt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Capt. Dana Diamond According to video footage and the National Transportation Safety Board, the left engine separated from the wing during takeoff, causing a fire.