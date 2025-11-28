FedEx scrubs MD-11 flights for December as crash inspection drags on

FedEx Corp. has canceled the December flight schedule for its fleet of MD-11 cargo jets, FreightWaves has learned, further signaling that federally-mandated inspections following the fiery crash of one of the planes early this month will take significantly longer than originally anticipated.

The development dovetails with recent internal communications from UPS and Western Global Airlines, the other operators of the tri-engine MD-11, that their fleets are likely to be grounded for several months and be unavailable for the peak shipping season now underway.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has scrubbed all MD-11 flights from the December schedule, according to an official with the union representing the company’s pilots and another person who is an MD-11 pilot. The decision makes clear the company doesn’t expect the plane to be available during the month and raises questions about whether the airline will again be without 8% of its main line capacity in January.

“I don’t think this is going to be as short-term as people expected,” the FedEx MD-11 pilot, who asked for anonymity to prevent any employer repercussions, said in an interview.