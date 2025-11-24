MD-11 freighters face ‘extended grounding’ for inspections, airline says

Inspections and potential repairs for MD–11 cargo jets under a no-fly ban following this month’s fatal crash of a UPS freighter could take much longer than some originally expected, leaving FedEx, UPS and Western Global Airlines with a shortage of widebody capacity during the peak shipping season.

Western Global Airlines on Friday informed many many employees, including pilots, that they have been furloughed indefinitely, effective on Nov. 22, because of the longer time horizon for completing safety checks mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to an internal letter from Tom Romnios, vice president of human resources. The letter was posted on LinkedIn by Nik Fialka, a professional pilot who hosts the “Ready 4 Pushback” podcast.

Western Global, headquartered in Estero, Florida, and based out of Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, is the most impacted of the three carriers. UPS and FedEx had 26 and 25 active MD-11s at the time of the accident, respectively. The MD-11 represents about 9% of their mainline fleet, but a much larger share of Western Global’s fleet. Western Global has about six active MD-11s and three Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft, according to aircraft databases.

The engine separated from the left wing of UPS Flight 2976 as it rolled down the runway Nov. 4 during takeoff from Louisville International Airport in Kentucky, causing a fire and dooming the aircraft. The freighter barely got off the ground and crashed into an industrial park, killing 14 people.