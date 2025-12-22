Canada Post, mail carriers tentatively agree on labor deal

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on Monday announced they have reached a tentative labor agreement that will be presented to more than 50,000 mail carriers for a vote. The production of finalized contractual language comes one month after the sides signed a framework agreement on how to settle a protracted collective bargaining dispute, which included two strikes and other work slowdowns, centered on how to restructure the financially troubled national post.

The five-year contract includes wage increases, enhanced benefits and the initiation of weekend parcel delivery, which Canada Post says is necessary to better compete with private carriers. According to CUPW, the agreement does not include Canada Post demands for dynamic routing and load leveling.

Canada Post argued it needs a flexible business model to compete in an environment of less mail demand and alternative parcel carriers. Dynamic routing would have allowed the corporation to plan and optimize delivery routes based on volumes, delivery addresses and pickup requests. The national post also wanted the ability for supervisors each morning to transfer mail volumes between carriers during scheduled hours to even their workloads rather than having each carrier work the same fixed routes.

CUPW leadership will manage the union ratification process, with voting to begin in the new year