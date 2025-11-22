Canada Post, largest union announce tentative contract agreement

Canada Post and the union representing 50,000 mail carriers late Friday announced they have reached a tentative agreement on a collective bargaining agreement after more than two years of often-bitter negotiations, marked by two strikes and other work slowdowns, that have partially crippled the national mail carrier.

No details on what led to the breakthrough were released. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it will suspend all strike activity while the parties work to reach a final settlement. The union has been striking localities on a rotating basis after ending a nearly two-week strike last month.

After negotiators complete a new contract it will go to the union members for a vote of approval.

“Should the tentative agreements not be reached because the parties disagree on how the agreement in principle is reflected in language provisions, the suspension will be lifted for both parties, and the union may continue strike activity,” CUPW said in a statement.