A look at DeJoy’s Postal Service legacy after quick departure

Louis DeJoy’s effort to turn around the U.S. Postal Service’s financial fortunes was made more difficult by a host of entrenched interests, but he threaded the political needle in a way that gained grudging respect from stakeholders who often opposed his reforms.

A day after DeJoy’s abrupt exit as postmaster general, postal union leaders on Tuesday credited him with initiating a long overdue modernization effort rather than enabling ideas now contemplated by the Trump administration to privatize the U.S. Postal Service.

His departure creates a major leadership vacuum at a time when the Postal Service is facing declining mail volumes and mounting pressure to maintain universal service and its status as an independent agency.

DeJoy was appointed nearly five years ago with the help of President Donald Trump and a mandate to fix a broken business model bleeding billions of dollars per year, mostly due to structural handicaps imposed by Congress and the Postal Regulatory Commission. He frequently battled with those institutions for flexibility to implement changes. Now, some suspect, Trump pushed DeJoy to leave because he wasn’t supportive enough of draft plans to merge the Postal Service into the Commerce Department, dismiss the board of governors or sell the agency to investors.



