Amazon’s same-day grocery delivery serves as magnet for parcel business

Amazon has reached its goal of offering same-day delivery of fresh groceries to 2,300 cities and towns by the end of the year, more than doubling its previous reach. A secondary benefit of the service is that users are more likely to also use the company for parcel delivery of regular merchandise.

In four months, the e-commerce giant has grown same-day availability for perishables to 2,300 areas, up from 1,000 communities when it announced the planned expansion in August, according to an article last week on its blog page. The latest phase of the roll out brought same-day grocery delivery to places like Boise, Idaho; Salt Lake City; Fort Collins, Colorado; Omaha, Nebraska; Sugar Land, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Kennesaw, Georgia; Gaithersburg, Maryland; and their surrounding areas.

The Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) service now offers a 30% larger selection of perishable goods than in August, primarily sourced from Whole Foods Market. Customers can combine groceries with general merchandise in a single order.

The expansion into same-day delivery is made possible by improvements to Amazon’s temperature-controlled delivery network, last-mile delivery partnerships and ability to offer more selection, according to analysts and the company.