Amazon expands same-day delivery of perishables in big grocery push 

Amazon has expanded same-day delivery for fresh groceries to more than 1,000 cities and towns, with plans to again expand the service offering to over 2,300 areas across the United States by year-end, the retailer announced Wednesday.

The spread of temperature-controlled last-mile delivery means Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has perfected its system for efficiency across a wider footprint and will help it compete with other retailers that offer fresh grocery delivery, according to analysts.

Prime members with access to fresh delivery will have the option to order produce, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods, and frozen foods, alongside the millions of items such as everyday household essentials, electronics, fashion, home and garden, and more already available for same-day delivery on Amazon.com.

Amazon protects perishable goods with refrigerated rooms in its warehouses and insulated bags during delivery.