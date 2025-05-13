Amazon taps FedEx for big-and-bulky residential deliveries

Six years after breaking up, Amazon and FedEx are back together. The retail giant has reached a long-term agreement with FedEx to provide limited residential package delivery, the companies have confirmed.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently added FedEx (NYSE: FDX) to its roster of vendors providing last-mile transportation of goods purchased on its marketplace, Amazon said in a statement provided by spokesman Steve Kelly. “FedEx joins our other third-party partners, like UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, that work alongside our own last-mile delivery network to help us balance capacity to best serve customers,” the statement said.

FedEx said in a separate statement that the multiyear agreement covers “residential delivery of select large packages for Amazon.”

FedEx Chief Commercial Officer Brie Carere, speaking Monday evening at a Bank of America investor conference, noted the Amazon contract will be financially accretive with yields and weights above system average in the U.S. ground market, according to a transcript of the event. She said the deal leverages FedEx’s ability to move heavy, hard-to-handle packages across all U.S. ZIP codes.