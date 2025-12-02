Amazon tests 30-minute delivery in two US cities

Amazon has launched a pilot program for ultra-fast delivery designed to drop off groceries and other household items in as little as 30 minutes, the company announced Monday afternoon.

The Amazon Now (NASDAQ: AMZN) service is available in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia, at a cost of $3.99 for Prime members and $13.99 for non-Prime members. Orders below $15 will be charged an extra $1.99.

The announcement follows last month’s expansion of Amazon Now in the United Arab Emirates, where customers can receive everyday essentials in 15 minutes.

Amazon Now will operate out of strategically located, urban micro-fulfillment centers, where Amazon Flex on-demand workers will pick up packaged orders of food, snacks, personal care products, electronics, medicines and other merchandise. The centers position essential products close to neighborhoods and work districts, utilizing advanced inventory systems that optimize product selection based on hyperlocal demand to maximize efficiency and speed.