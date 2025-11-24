Amazon closes Arkansas warehouse over earthquake-related design flaw

Amazon has indefinitely closed a large fulfillment center in Little Rock, Arkansas, after discovering major structural flaws that make it unsafe in the event of an earthquake, or other seismic activity.

The retail juggernaut confirmed in a statement shared with FreightWaves that the distribution center, located at the city’s inland port complex, didn’t comply with regulations for withstanding seismic activity.

“After conducting a full review with outside experts, we’ve determined that the structural engineering firm that designed the LIT1 building made errors in the initial design of the facility and the building requires significant structural repairs to meet seismic codes and ensure the safety of our team members,” Amazon said. “There’s no safe way to keep the building open during these repairs, and we’re left with no choice but to shut it down, which unfortunately impacts our entire team at LIT1. We’re working to support our teammates in either finding a new role at Amazon or another company and offering a transitional period with 90 days of full pay and six months of existing medical benefits, as well as a dedicated support team on the ground. We’ll also provide severance to those who aren’t able to find a new role at Amazon.”

The Arkansas Democrat & Gazette first reported the warehouse closure. It said that Santec, a Canadian professional services and engineering firm, was the building’s structural engineer. Seismic activity is rare, but Little Rock sits along a 150-mile fault line that triggered three major earthquakes in the early 1800s, according to the paper.