Stord to double e-commerce fulfillment capacity in Kentucky

Stord, a provider of turnkey e-commerce fulfillment services and logistics technology, has committed $40 million over five to 10 years to expand and modernize its largest shipping center, located in Hebron, Kentucky, to keep up with growing demand for online shopping.
Stord gained ownership of the 520,000-square foot Hebron facility in 2024 with the acquisition of Pitney Bowes’ e-commerce fulfillment business. The facility is the largest warehouse in Stord’s network and ships more than 5 million packages annually. It includes significant climate control storage, a pick mezzanine with 120,000 square feet of extra space, pallet racking and robotic automation.
Atlanta-based Stord said Thursday it will lease a 525,000 square foot warehouse with 49 dock doors capable of offering a comprehensive suite of value-added services for brands, including kit assembly and embroidery. The facility is located near two interstate highways and Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, where Amazon and DHL Express have their primary U.S. air transport hubs and other freight airlines operate. The company also plans to outfit the building with automated handling equipment, proprietary AI-capable warehouse and transportation management systems, and other capabilities.
The current Hebron fulfillment center is operated by more than 300 employees and 300 contractors. Stord said order processing there during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday period doubled year over year.
Stord, which calls itself the Consumer Experience Company, was founded in 2015. It supports hundreds of direct-to-consumer and B2B brands, including Seed Health, Native, Jolie (shower filter), Quip (oral wellness), True Classic and Goodr (sunglasses) with $10 billion in annual gross merchandise value. Stord says it delivered more than 30 million packages to around 11.5% of U.S. homes last year.
In 2025, Stord raised $200 million in funding, created a partner network of outside e-commerce technology providers and acquired Ware2Go, an on-demand warehousing and fulfillment network, from UPS.
It recently acquired Penny Black, a startup software-as-a-service solution that provides hyper-personalized post-purchase inserts to enhance a brand experience and generate new revenue. With Penny Black, brands can easily provide specific product recommendations, unique coupon codes, custom videos, gift messages or more addressed to an individual consumer based on marketing data and purchase history. The personalized inserts are printed on-demand at pack stations to give a differentiated experience when the customer opens the box.
The U.S. retail e-commerce market was valued at $1.2 trillion in 2024 by eMarketer and is expected to reach about $1.8 trillion in 2027. Revenue growth has stabilized at about 12% per year following a spike during the Covid crisis.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
