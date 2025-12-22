Stord to double e-commerce fulfillment capacity in Kentucky

Stord, a provider of turnkey e-commerce fulfillment services and logistics technology, has committed $40 million over five to 10 years to expand and modernize its largest shipping center, located in Hebron, Kentucky, to keep up with growing demand for online shopping.

Stord gained ownership of the 520,000-square foot Hebron facility in 2024 with the acquisition of Pitney Bowes’ e-commerce fulfillment business. The facility is the largest warehouse in Stord’s network and ships more than 5 million packages annually. It includes significant climate control storage, a pick mezzanine with 120,000 square feet of extra space, pallet racking and robotic automation.

Atlanta-based Stord said Thursday it will lease a 525,000 square foot warehouse with 49 dock doors capable of offering a comprehensive suite of value-added services for brands, including kit assembly and embroidery. The facility is located near two interstate highways and Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, where Amazon and DHL Express have their primary U.S. air transport hubs and other freight airlines operate. The company also plans to outfit the building with automated handling equipment, proprietary AI-capable warehouse and transportation management systems, and other capabilities.

The current Hebron fulfillment center is operated by more than 300 employees and 300 contractors. Stord said order processing there during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday period doubled year over year.