New Amazon cargo flight paves way for next-day delivery in Hawaii

The debut of Amazon’s next-day package delivery on Oahu last month was made possible by a new late-night flight that extends the order cutoff window for shoppers, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) opened a delivery station in Honolulu more than a year ago and was bringing in packages twice a day from the U.S. mainland using two widebody jets that belong to its private cargo airline. Most of the 3.5 million packages delivered so far took at least two days to reach customers. Amazon recently added another flight that departs the continental U.S. at a later time, allowing it to offer a later cutoff window for loading outbound shipments and still meet its next-day promise, Hawai’i Public Radio reported.

The A330-300 aircraft being used, which were converted from passenger configuration before entering service with Amazon, are operated by Alaska Airlines. Hawaiian Airlines originally had the contract to support Amazon’s air network, but it was acquired by Alaska Air last year. This week the airlines received a single operating certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration allowing for the integration of training, policies, procedures and manuals. Amazon isn’t certified to fly its own aircraft.

Various airports support the Honolulu flights, including bases in California and the company’s main hub at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to online flight tracking data.