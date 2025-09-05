Amazon Air extends third-party cargo service to Dominican Republic

Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) private cargo airline has launched its second international route as it approaches the one-year anniversary of its wholesale air cargo business selling excess capacity to third-party shippers.

On Wednesday, Miami-based cargo agent ALK Global Logistics announced it is booking customer shipments to and from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Amazon Air Boeing 767-300 freighter aircraft. The Dominican Republic is the first market in the Caribbean served by Amazon Air Cargo, the wholesale business unit established in late September 2024 help fill aircraft with heavy shipments independent from Amazon’s parcel ecosystem.

ALK Global Logistics was previously listed on Amazon Air Cargo’s website as a partner, but prior to Wednesday no details were available about what their contractual arrangement involved.

Amazon Air manages a fleet of about 100 passenger-to-cargo converted aircraft to support next-day and two-day package delivery for the Amazon marketplace. Amazon Air Cargo is the direct sales channel to logistics providers and other businesses seeking to move general cargo by air.