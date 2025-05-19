Stord acquires UPS specialty warehouse business for e-commerce logistics

Omnichannel fulfillment provider Stord has acquired Ware2Go, an on-demand warehousing and fulfillment network, from UPS, the companies announced on Monday.

The deal gives the Atlanta-based startup an additional 21 e-commerce warehouses, with a total capacity of 2.5 million square feet of storage space, allowing it to expand much more quickly into new markets to meet growing demand from e-commerce brands. Stord has an extensive network of fulfillment centers concentrated in 11 major U.S. metropolitan areas, many of them controlled by third-party partners, as well as Canada the U.K. and Europe.

Stord, founded in 2015, serves as a one-stop shop for e-tailers, managing more than $6 billion of transactions from customers’ online checkout to last-mile delivery and inventory management with a suite of warehouse management, order management and parcel transportation software. The Ware2Go acquisition follows the acquisition of ProPack and Pitney Bowes’s e-commerce division in 2024, and Fulfillment Works before that.

Last week, Stord announced it has raised more than $200 million in Series E funding from several banks and venture funds, which valued the company at $1.5 billion.



