199 transportation and logistics companies make the Inc. 5000 list

Third-party logistics provider MoLo Solutions was the top-ranked transportation and logistics company on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held firms in the U.S.

The Chicago-based company debuted on the list at No. 41 overall, experiencing revenue growth of 7,597% between 2017 to 2020.

In all, 199 transportation and logistics companies – including software providers related to the freight industry – made the list this year. It was a 19% increase over 2020, when 176 transportation and logistics companies made the list.

Inc. ranked 5,000 companies by percentage of revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Human Bees, a California-based workforce recruiting and staffing provider, was the No. 1 overall ranked company with 48,345% growth during the three-year period.

To qualify for the list, companies must be U.S.-based, founded by 2017 and be privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required to be included on the list in 2020 was $2 million.

MoLo Solutions was founded in 2017 by Matthew Vogrich, the company’s president and chief operating officer. Andrew Silver is MoLo’s CEO.

“Our team has put in a lot of work the last four years to build MoLo to what it is today. To be recognized as the 41st-fastest growing company in America is not surprising because I truly feel like we have earned it,” Silver said in a statement.

“Many of us have put everything we have into this business to support one another, our drivers, and our shippers. While it has been a lot of work, we have also had a lot of fun along the way.”

Cloud computing supply chain technology company Stord was the second-highest ranked transportation and logistics company, debuting at No. 42.

Sean Henry (CEO) and Jacob Boudreau (chief technology officer) founded Stord in 2015. The Atlanta-based company experienced 7,581% revenue growth between 2017 to 2020.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based FreightWaves debuted at No. 85. It was the third overall ranked company from the transportation and logistics industry.

The company experienced exponential revenue growth of 4,597% from 2017 to 2020. FreightWaves provides supply chain and logistics data, news and information.

Warehousing and distribution services provider Perishable Shipping Solutions was the fourth-ranked company, making the list at No. 177. The Youngstown, Ohio-based company experienced 2,382% growth over the last three years.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Ally Logistics was the fifth-ranked company, coming in at No. 186. Ally Logistics’ revenue grew 2,281% from 2017 to 2020. The company is a full-service brokerage servicing the U.S. and Canada.

Rounding out the Top 10 in the transportation and logistics category list were:

One Step GPS — Los Angeles-based software company that provides real-time GPS fleet tracking solutions. The company was No. 199.

Roadie — Atlanta-based company is an on-the-way delivery platform that counts some of the nation’s largest retailers among its clients. Roadie was No. 203.

Manamis Inc. — The expedited trucking company based in Los Angeles was No. 226.

Sethmar Transportation — Freight forwarder based in Overland Park, Kansas, was No. 247.

ShipMonk — Fort Lauderdale-based company offers shipping and logistics services to small and medium-sized businesses was No. 316.

Ninety-six transportation and logistics companies made the list for a second time, including Perishable Shipping Solutions, Ally Logistics and ShipMonk.

Last year, Tampa, Florida-based 3PL Cedar Grove Group was the fastest-growing private logistics and transportation company on the list at No. 108. The company did not make the 2021 list.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

