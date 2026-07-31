$1M recovery in Carolinas truck-theft case includes 13 semis, 3 trailers

Law enforcement officers in South Carolina and North Carolina recovered 13 semi-trucks, three trailers and two motor vehicles worth more than $1 million. The recovery came during an ongoing Florence County commercial vehicle theft investigation. Florence County detectives arrested two North Carolina men last week. Each defendant faces nine counts of grand larceny.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office accuses Andre Horace David Jumpp and Prince Raymond Leon Betts of stealing nine commercial motor vehicles. The reported thefts occurred between Nov. 8, 2022, and Oct. 4, 2025. Authorities place the value of that equipment at $876,500. The cases involve locations in the Florence, South Carolina, area.
Two arrested after multiyear theft probe
Detectives arrested Jumpp, 38, on July 22. Betts, 37, entered custody two days later. Jumpp lives in Home Mills, North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. Betts lives in Raeford, North Carolina.
Both men face nine grand larceny charges under South Carolina law. The sheriff’s office also listed criminal conspiracy among the counts. Prosecutors charged each defendant with unlawful entry into enclosed places. The cases also include malicious injury to property charges.
Recovery includes 18 vehicles
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on the matter. Other North Carolina law enforcement agencies also participated. Officers located two motor vehicles during the investigation. They also found 13 tractors and three trailers.
The agency did not identify the owners of the recovered equipment. Its release did not disclose where officers found the vehicles. Officials also did not specify when each recovery occurred. The announcement does not explain whether every item directly connects to the charges against Jumpp and Betts.
Jumpp left the Florence County Detention Center on a $68,436 surety bond. Betts posted a $137,596 surety bond, according to the release. The release notes that additional charges and arrests remain possible.
The charges represent accusations, not convictions. Prosecutors must prove the allegations in court. Both defendants retain the presumption of innocence. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office told FreightWaves its release remains the agency’s only public comment because the investigation is ongoing.
Why it matters
Stolen tractors and trailers can disrupt freight movement long after the equipment leaves a yard. This case also highlights the value of equipment records, secure parking controls and fast reporting when commercial vehicles disappear.
Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phil Brink.
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