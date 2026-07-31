$1M recovery in Carolinas truck-theft case includes 13 semis, 3 trailers

Law enforcement officers in South Carolina and North Carolina recovered 13 semi-trucks, three trailers and two motor vehicles worth more than $1 million. The recovery came during an ongoing Florence County commercial vehicle theft investigation. Florence County detectives arrested two North Carolina men last week. Each defendant faces nine counts of grand larceny.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office accuses Andre Horace David Jumpp and Prince Raymond Leon Betts of stealing nine commercial motor vehicles. The reported thefts occurred between Nov. 8, 2022, and Oct. 4, 2025. Authorities place the value of that equipment at $876,500. The cases involve locations in the Florence, South Carolina, area.

Two arrested after multiyear theft probe

Detectives arrested Jumpp, 38, on July 22. Betts, 37, entered custody two days later. Jumpp lives in Home Mills, North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. Betts lives in Raeford, North Carolina.