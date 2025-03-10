2 major logistics firms plan layoffs in US, Europe

Geodis Logistics is closing a distribution center and laying off 426 workers in Monroe Township, New Jersey.
“The GEODIS facility in Monroe Township, New Jersey, will close in July 2025 due to a key customer moving operations to a GEODIS facility in Eastern Pennsylvania,”
Lauren McKirgan, a company spokeswoman, told FreightWaves in an email.
Geodis did not disclose the name of that customer. The Monroe Township distribution center’s address is listed as 1 Costco Drive.
The Geodis announcement comes amid a series of major layoffs across North America, affecting companies tied to the manufacturing, distribution and freight sectors in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Related: Layoffs hit over 14,300 workers tied to freight sectors in US, Canada, Mexico
Since the beginning of the year, there have been 21,530 freight-related job cuts across North America, according to media reports and Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices.
German parcel carrier DHL also announced Thursday it was eliminating about 8,000 workers in Germany, according to Reuters. Officials for DHL cited falling letter volumes and postage limits set by German regulators.
Geodis filed two separate WARN Act notices in New Jersey detailing the layoffs.
The first, announced Jan. 29, will see 92 employees let go by April 27. A second round was announced last Wednesday, impacting 334 workers by July 31.
Geodis employs over 49,400 people worldwide, operating in almost 70 countries, and provides freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management.