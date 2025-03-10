2 major logistics firms plan layoffs in US, Europe

Geodis Logistics is closing a distribution center and laying off 426 workers in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

“The GEODIS facility in Monroe Township, New Jersey, will close in July 2025 due to a key customer moving operations to a GEODIS facility in Eastern Pennsylvania,”

Lauren McKirgan, a company spokeswoman, told FreightWaves in an email.

Geodis did not disclose the name of that customer. The Monroe Township distribution center’s address is listed as 1 Costco Drive.



