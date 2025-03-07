Illinois construction trucking company files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Franco Hauling LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned construction hauling company based in Bensenville, Illinois, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Northern District of Illinois.

According to the 42-page bankruptcy court filing obtained by FreightWaves, the business, owned by July Franco, has up to 49 estimated creditors. Franco Hauling has estimated assets of between $50,000 and $100,000, and the company has $500,000 to $1 million in liabilities.

Top creditors with the largest unsecured claims include Trustees of the Suburban Teamsters Northern III Welfare Pension Funds ($349,439), Schaumburg Bank & Trust ($84,508) and Graciela Franco ($40,000).

The filing stated that the trustees of the Suburban Teamsters Northern III are claiming dues pursuant to a collective bargaining agreement. Teamsters Local 673 in West Chicago, Illinois, is also claiming $15,150 in union dues.



