2021 Shipper of Choice profile: Kraft Heinz

Presented by FreightWaves, in partnership with ArcBest, the Shipper of Choice award recognizes the manufacturers, distributors and retailers who do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Among the Top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2021 is … Kraft Heinz, coming in at No. 16.

About Kraft Heinz

NASDAQ ticker KHC Headquarters Chicago 2020 revenue $26.18 billion 2020 net income $1.03 billion Top 25 Shipper of Choice appearances 2021, 2020, 2019

Nomination notes for Kraft Heinz

As a FreightWaves Shipper of Choice for the third year in a row, Kraft Heinz continues to win over transportation partners despite the challenges of operating in a pandemic. Even as one of North America’s largest food and beverage producers, the company approaches its carrier relationships with an emphasis on consistency, transparency and collaboration.

“We’ve heard from our carriers that they appreciate the consistency we provide in terms of how we time our RFPs, our key KPIs and day-to-day expectations,” Erin Mitchell, the head of U.S. warehousing, and Kevin Wille, the head of U.S. transportation, said in an email to FreightWaves. “We also recognize the need to work collaboratively and be open and transparent about our challenges and the challenges our carriers are facing, and work together to try and find the best mutual solution.”

Kraft Heinz has also been making investments at its facilities to allow drivers to get in and out faster. The company is expanding yard management capabilities, warehouse operational visibility and 24/7 autonomous trailer unloading.

“We recognize the importance of keeping drivers and equipment on the road,” Mitchell and Wille stated.

View the Shipper of Choice top 25 winners here

SONAR: Six hallmarks of Shipper of Choice winners

Complete coverage of FreightWaves Shipper of Choice award

About Shipper of Choice partner ArcBest