2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Kellogg

The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain.

Among the top 25 Shippers of Choice for 2022 is … Kellogg Co. This is the third time Kellogg has been chosen as a Shipper of Choice.

About Kellogg

New York Stock Exchange ticker K Headquarters Battle Creek, Michigan 2021 revenue (net sales) $14.2 billion 2021 net income $1.495 billion Shipper of Choice history 2019 (Top 25), 2021 (Top 25)

Why Kellogg made the cut

Kellogg operates with its carriers using a “one-team” approach, Matt Rose, senior director of transportation at Kellogg, told FreightWaves.

“That means we do our part to create a safe, expedient and enjoyable driver experience, we collaborate with our carrier partners to drive both of our business objectives, and importantly, we keep our vision of creating a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled front and center in all we do,” Rose said.

Kellogg engages in weekly, monthly and quarterly reviews where it analyzes past performance to “drive future actions and top-to-top discussions where we look with a big-picture lens at how we partner and could work better together in the future,” Rose said.

Rose added that Kellogg recognizes the many people and companies that work together to execute its strategies and move goods from point A to point B.

“We’re honored to be chosen, especially in a time when companies across industries face so many challenges,” Rose said. “Shipper of Choice is high praise, and we realize this recognition wouldn’t be possible without our many partners working together in a productive way. We truly appreciate our partners in all parts of the supply chain.”

As the company faced challenges with on-time deliveries, case fill rates and cost pressures over the past year, Kellogg “established new ways of working,” Rose said. “Agility was and continues to be key.”

In June, Kellogg announced it will split into three separate companies. Global Snacking Co. will focus on global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen breakfast. North America Cereal Co. will focus on cereal in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Plant Co. will focus on plant-based foods. The split is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

“These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities. In turn, each business is expected to create more value for all stakeholders, and each is well positioned to build a new era of innovation and growth,” Steve Cahillane, chairman and CEO at Kellogg, said in a statement.

